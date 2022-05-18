Body found days after canoe capsized in Missouri River

Officials confirmed a body was found Wednesday and recovery efforts were underway.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A body was found in the Missouri River Wednesday morning, days after a canoe capsized on the Missouri River.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson confirmed that a victim had been found and crews were in the process of recovery. Officials have not released the victim's name.

The canoe capsized at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the Howell Island Conservation area west of Chesterfield. Two men were in the canoe and weren't wearing life jackets at the time, MSHP said.

One man in his early 30s was able to use a floatation device from the canoe to make it back to the island. The other man could not be found.

Rescue crews searched the river and surrounding area for two hours Sunday before calling off the search for the night. They resumed the search the next morning and announced later Monday that the search had become a recovery mission. Water patrol troopers continued looking for the man Tuesday.

MSHP did not say where along the river the body was found or provide any additional details. More information will be released as soon as it is available, Thompson said.