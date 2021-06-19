Body recovered from Big River may be missing man from Granite City

Jefferson County Sheriff's officers believe it is Michael Lewis, 25, who was last seen near Rockford Beach on Thursday; medical examiner ID pending.

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators recovered a body from the Big River near Rockford Beach on Saturday morning and said they believe it to be Michael Lewis of Granite City.

Lewis, 25, was reported missing Thursday night and had been seen near Rockford Beach. Emergency crews conducted a search, by boat and with a canine unit, after Lewis went missing. No foul play is suspected, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The High Ridge Fire District assisted JCSO in the recovery Saturday but could offer no details on the victim's identity or cause of death.

The JCSO said it would not confirm the identity until the medical examiner's report is final. An incident report will be completed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, JCSO said.

This would be the fifth drowning in the St. Louis area in the last week.