ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Mississippi River Monday night.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a badly decomposed body was found around 7:50 p.m. in the river off East Davis Street. The body was found with no legs, a spokesperson said. A barge worker spotted the body and contacted authorities.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the body was so badly decomposed and had been in the river for quite some time. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

No other details have been provided.

Other local stories

'People are tired' | City leaders offer wide variety of ideas to fix violence in St. Louis

Man charged in connection with deaths of man, woman found dead in bed of pick-up truck

Neighbors react after man, woman found dead in pick-up truck