Boeing pitches plan to expand operations onto St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Boeing is hoping to get approval from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to make its $2 billion investment a reality. On Tuesday, Boeing pitched its plan to county leaders. If the company gets its way, then it will be able to expand its property onto the airport's property.

But, it takes special approval for that to happen.

"This is key to significantly growing our advanced manufacturing capabilities at the site,” said Randell Gelzer with Boeing.

The company’s goal is to expand the company's operations onto 154 acres of land located on the site of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

If the county gives the green light, then Boeing's $1.8 billion investment would create hundreds of new jobs, paying on average $90,000.



"This will allow us to compete for those next franchise programs in St. Louis,” Gelzer said.



At a County committee meeting Tuesday, there was support from community partners.



"It is not often that you see competitive projects of this size considering St. Louis,” said Maggie Coates with Greater STL, Inc.



"The creation of 500 new high paying full-time jobs, which will build upon the existing 16,000 employees,” said Rodney Crim with the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

The head of St. Louis Lamber International also spoke in favor of the request.

"Boeing sits in our backyard. They share our runway with us every day,” Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.

She says Boeing's ask aligns with the airport's goals to increase foot traffic because as businesses expand, so do passengers coming in and out of the airport. She also says the airport has goals of beautifying its campus.

"Taking the undeveloped, unutilized land that we own and turning it into something to enhance the area around the airport … take the eyesore out of there, take down the old decrepit buildings and we’ll see bright and new facilities on our campus at our airport,” she said.

One person spoke against the measure, a taxpayer, who is concerned about a big business like Boeing getting subsidies. He asked County leaders to put this matter to the voters.