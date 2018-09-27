ST. LOUIS – Boeing announced it has won a $9.2 billion contract for the U.S. Force T-X training program.

U.S. Air Force pilots will soon train for combat with T-X jets and simulators from Boeing.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of unwavering focus by the Boeing and Saab team,” said Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.”

Boeing and Saab designed, developed and flight tested two new, purpose-built jets.

“This selection allows our two companies to deliver on a commitment we jointly made nearly five years ago,” said Håkan Buskhe, president and CEO of Saab. “It is a major accomplishment for our partnership with Boeing and our joint team, and I look forward to delivering the first trainer aircraft to the Air Force.”

Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing’s offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states, according to Boeing.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Congresswoman Ann Wagner (MO-02) released the following statement,

“Missouri’s defense industry is booming, with Boeing’s skilled St. Louis workers leading aerospace manufacturing into the future of training American pilots,” said Congresswoman Wagner. “Today’s announcement reinforces our state’s strong legacy of leading the way in the national security industry. Creating jobs and expanding our manufacturing base here in St. Louis are critical components of establishing Missouri as an innovative and technological leader.

“With such an experienced workforce alongside an unparalleled track record of carrying out large aerospace projects, St. Louis is the perfect fit for final assembly of the new T-X trainer,” added Wagner. “Boeing’s innovative spirit and dedication to excellence has certainly built a great legacy in the past 100 years and will no doubt prove to be the best choice for training pilots for generations to come.”

© 2018 KSDK