Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis city

The advisory was issued because of low water pressure due to a power outage at a water treatment plant.

ST. LOUIS — Residents in parts of north and south St. Louis city are under a precautionary boil advisory Saturday until further notice.

The St Louis City Water Division issued the boil advisory because of low water pressure due to a power outage at a water treatment plant.

The Water Division said it has not detected any contamination to the local water supply.

The Water Division asks anyone living in these areas to boil their water until the advisory has been lifted:

The area bordered by Kingshighway Boulevard to St. Louis city limits and Page Avenue to Natural Bridge Avenue.

North of Arsenal Street to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western St. Louis city limits.

South of Arsenal Street to Chippewa Street between Kingshighway Boulevard and Hampton Avenue.

A water boil order and water boil advisory are different things, according to the Water Division.

A boil order is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources when a threat to public health is present or could be possible in public water systems. Boiling water eliminates that threat.

A boil advisory, like the one in effect, is issued by the Water Division when there is a worry a problem with drinking water may exist. Tests on water samples are conducted for bacteriological analysis, according to the Water Division.

The Water Division offers these tips when a boil order is in effect:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes before using. Let water cool substantially before drinking.

Use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation and diluting fruit juices.

Dispose of ice cubes made before the boil advisory and do not use ice cubes from an automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surface by placing it in clean tap water for at least one minute. Add one tablespoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water for sanitization.