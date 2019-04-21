A boil water advisory for parts of south St. Louis was lifted Monday morning, the City Water Division reported.

The water division tested several water samples from the affected areas and verified the water is not contaminated and is safe to drink and use.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued by the St. Louis City Water Division for parts of south St. Louis.

The areas under the precautionary boil water advisory are:

● West of Kingshighway between Gresham and Chippewa, extending to the western City limit.

● West of Hampton between Chippewa and Arsenal, Extending west to the City limit

● West of Ivanhoe between Arsenal and Manchester, extending west to the City limit.

The advisory was issued due to low water pressure caused by a broken pipe at the intersection of Chippewa and Lindenwood Place. Water was restored to most of the homes and businesses by noon and the remaining 10 houses should have been up and running by 6 p.m.

Although water has been restored to those neighborhoods, the water pressure in the affected areas has fallen below acceptable City levels, prompting the City Water Division to issue a precautionary boil water advisory.

The Water Division has not detected any contamination to the water supply and has issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice. The Water Division will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the boil water advisory. Test results will be in 24 hours.

The St. Louis City Water Division has confirmed that potentially several hundreds of St. Louis residents in south St. Louis are without water this Easter Sunday morning due to a water main break.



Crews are trying to fix the water main and restore water to the area at this time. It is unclear at this time, which south St. Louis neighborhoods are affected, or how many homes.



We will update this story once new information becomes available.





