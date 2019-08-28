ALTON, Ill. — More than 10,000 people in Alton have to boil their water because of a water main break, Illinois American Water said.

It happened on the 200 block of State Street Monday, and Illinois American says they don’t have a timeline for when the order will be lifted because they’re still testing water samples.

It’s an inconvenience for the bakers at Duke Bakery.

“That's not really practical for us. We used 60 gallons of water last night,” owner Ben Hollis said.



They’re turning to bottled water instead to make sure they can fulfill their orders.

"We bought every grocery store out throughout the course of the night,” he said, adding they’re nervous about what the morning will bring.

He said the water they bought would only last about two hours once the overnight baking gets started, and Wednesday is the busiest baking day of the week.

"We don't stop. We keep going. We will find a way to keep going,” he said.

