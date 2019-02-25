ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Parts of Weldon Spring, Cottleville and O'Fallon were placed under a precautionary boil order after a water main break.

Missouri American Water said the order affects about 1,500 residential and commercial customers, including Francis Howell Middle School. The affected area is north of Highways 94 and 40 near where the highways meet. The eastern border is Highway K and the western border is O'Fallon Road, Gutermuth Road and Missouri 364.

Crews are working to repair the main. The advisory is expected to last two or three days.

Customers are asked to bring water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Affected customers are being contacted through reverse-911 calls.

For more information, visit Missouri American Water's Facebook page.