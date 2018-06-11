ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Missouri American Water has issued a boil order in north St. Louis County that affects Christian Northeast Hospital and Hazelwood East schools and about 900 customers.

The order affects the area just north of Dunn Road between Jerries Lane and Bellefontaine Road. A water main break caused the pressure to drop and trigger a precautionary boil order.

Tap water is OK for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses, but water should be brought to a boil for three minutes before consumption.

Missouri American Water said the advisories typically last two or three days, are not certain how long it will last.

