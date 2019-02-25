ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri American Water has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for customers in parts of Weldon Spring, Cottleville and O'Fallon. The water remains safe to consume and no longer needs to be boiled, according to Missouri American Water.

Parts of Weldon Spring, Cottleville and O'Fallon were placed under a precautionary boil order after a water main break on Monday.

The order affected about 1,500 residential and commercial customers, including Francis Howell Middle School. The affected area was north of Highways 94 and 40 near where the highways meet. The eastern border is Highway K and the western border is O'Fallon Road, Gutermuth Road and Missouri 364.

