BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The boil order has been lifted for many many of the communities in the metro east, while others remain under a boil order.

A press release from Illinois American Water said workers were clearing trees and brush for a construction project when they hit and broke the line. The line as since been repaired and the water main break was lifted for the following communities:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

O’Fallon (Also provides water to Fairview Heights)

The boil order is ongoing in sale-for-resale communities in the metro east. The following communities will need to test water and lift the boil order for their customers:

Scott Air Force Base

Caseyville

Millstadt

Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District

Columbia

Waterloo

Concordia Water District

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking, Illinois American Water said. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The Cahokia, East St. Louis and Brooklyn School Districts all canceled classes both Thursday and Friday due to the boil order.

The 7 p.m. home football game at Cahokia will be played as scheduled, but the water fountains will not be working.

