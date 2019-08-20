JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Water Supply District No. 8 has issued a voluntary boil advisory for parts of Jefferson County after a water main break.

A release from the water district said the main break happened Tuesday. Because of the break, a 48-hour boil advisory has been issued for the areas of Cedar Knoll Lane, El Chaparrel Estates and residents who live along the 8000 to 8150 block of Local Hillsboro Road in Cedar Hill.

Under the advisory the water district said customers should:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from water that has been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

