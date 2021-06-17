Boil water advisory issued for parts of southwest St. Louis County

Residents in parts of Fenton, Valley Park and Paradise Valley will need to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Parts of Fenton, Valley Park and Paradise Valley are under a boil advisory while crews make emergency repairs in the area.

Missouri American Water issued the boil water advisory at 8 a.m. in the area of Boyles Avenue and Interstate 44, south to Highway 141, south to Gravois, west along the St. Louis county border to Paradise Valley, north to the Meramec River, east to Highway 141 South to Highway 44 East.

The repairs are expected to take between eight and 12 hours.

Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes before being used. Water can still be used for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The advisory was issued because water pressure dipped due to the repairs. A boil water advisory is issued when there is a potential for compromised water while no contamination has been confirmed.