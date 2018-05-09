ARNOLD, Mo. – The St. Louis Bomb and Arson Unit was called to investigate after suspicious items were found in the basement of a dead man's home in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County police, an incident occurred near in the 1600 block of Kirkham Drive. St. Louis County police said they were “in the process of removing pyrotechnic items from a residence," but the scene has since been cleared.

A spokesman for the Arnold Police Department said they were called to the home for a sudden death. While investigating, the man's family told police he had something in the home. The spokesman said the officers didn't know what it was, so they called in the Bomb and Arson squad to investigate.

Arnold police said the man died of natural causes.

© 2018 KSDK