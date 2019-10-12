ST. LOUIS — The all clear has been given after a brief bomb scare downtown Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman at the Civil Courts Building at Market and Tucker told 5 On Your Side that someone came into the lobby of the building and said there was a bomb in his truck. Police on scene told 5 On Your Side that the man reported a strange smell in his truck.



No one was allowed in or out of the building while police investigated.

The man who reported the bomb was suffering from a psychotic episode, St. Louis police confirmed with 5 On Your Side. The man was evaluated by first responders on the scene.

An explosive device wasn’t found and the all clear was given a short time later.

The civil courts spokesman confirmed the building has reopened.

Latest local headlines: