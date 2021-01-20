Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in St. Louis County

Buildings in the area have been evacuated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found in the area of Highway 141 and Interstate 64 Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Police Department's bomb and arson squad was called in to investigate, Missouri State Highway Patrol told 5 On Your Side.

Buildings in the area have been evacuated, including a MoDOT building. At this time, it is unclear where the package was found.

On Facebook, the Town and Country Police Department said it is helping with the investigation and urged people to avoid the area due to limited access.