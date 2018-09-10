ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles hotel was evacuated early Tuesday morning after a woman making suicidal statements, locked in a room said there were bombs in her room and throughout the hotel.

Officers responded to the Drury Plaza around 3:45 a.m. and evacuated over 170 guests. Around 4:50 a.m., officers went into the hotel room of the and took a 44-year-old woman into custody.

No bombs or bomb making material were located in the hotel or in the woman’s room or vehicle. She was taken to a medical facility.

The case will be submitted to the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible charges, police said.

