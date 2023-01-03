St. Louis automotive group founder Frank Bommarito dies at 88

The former Bommarito Automotive Group president died Monday at the age of 88.

ST. LOUIS — Bommarito Automotive Group founder and former president Frank Bommarito died Monday in Florida at the age of 88, according to the Bommarito Automotive Group.

The legendary St. Louis business owner began his career as a car jockey and washer in 1952 at a local GM dealership, according to the Bommarito website. There, he advanced to new and used car sales and ranked as No. 8 in the nation for retail sales. He later became the sales manager at one of Missouri’s largest GM dealerships, and the General Motors Corporation in 1971 awarded him an Oldsmobile franchise located in Ellisville.

Since then, the successful car business has had an incredible impact throughout the St. Louis region, with dealerships spreading to Hazelwood, south St. Louis County, St. Peters and Ballwin.

The group employs over 936 team members, according to its website.

In 1988, Bommarito handed over the business to his son, John, who survives his father and continues to lead the automotive group.

Frank attended St. Mary's High School and Washington University in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Bommarito; his three children Debbie, Tom and John and his two-step children, Mark Strain and Allison Gwartney.

Information regarding Frank's "Celebration of Life" will be announced soon.

The full online obituary and contributions to St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School can be found here.