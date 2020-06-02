CLAYTON, Mo. — The man accused of killing a North County Police Cooperative officer is expected to be in court on Thursday.

A settlement conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the St. Louis County court building in Clayton.

Meeks is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and one felony count of resisting arrest in the shooting death of officer Michael Langsdorf.

Langsdorf was shot and killed while responding to a call for a bad check at the Wellston Food Market in June 2019.

Meeks confessed to the murder of Langsdorf shortly after it happened.

A settlement conference, also known as a pretrial conference, is a meeting held by two parties, who attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution without having to proceed to a trial.

Langsdorf was 40 years old and employed by the North County Police Cooperative since April 2019. He has 17 years of prior experience before joining the North County Police Cooperative.

