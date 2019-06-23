Man found guilty of killing Officer Langsdorf in 2019

Bonette Meeks was convicted of killing police officer Michael Langsdorf.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A man was found guilty Friday in the shooting death of a police officer in 2019.

Note: The video above is from a 2020 newscast.

Bonette Meeks was found guilty of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the death of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, according to John O'Sullivan, the Communications Director with St. Louis County Courts.

On June 23, 2019, Langsdorf was responding to a call for a bad check at Wellston Food Market on 6520 Page Ave. He was shot inside the store during a struggle with the suspect.

Langsdorf was a 17-year law enforcement veteran and father of two teenagers.

Wellston Food Market was the scene of another shooting last month. Several men shot at each other after a gun robbery.