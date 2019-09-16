ST. LOUIS — Get ready for some family fun at the St. Louis Zoo this October.

Every night from Oct. 15 to 30, families can come to the Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 for some non-scary Halloween fun. Four animal exhibits will be open each night and there will be plenty of other attractions like a pumpkin maze, witchy walk and glowing jack-o-lantern tunnel.

Admission to Boo at the Zoo is $7 for Zoo members and $8 for non-members. Children in costume will receive a $1 discount, and children under 2 get in free. Parking on the Zoo lot is free for the event.

For an extra $2 you can meet stingrays and sharks at Stingrays at Caribbean Cove.

During the event, you can tag your Instagram photos #STLZooBoo for a chance to win tickets to the Zoo's upcoming Wild Lights event and a $75 zoo gift card.

For more information about the event, visit the St. Louis Zoo website.

More local news:

RELATED: The ‘Polar Express’ returns to St. Louis at the end of November

RELATED: Sugarfire wins at world barbecue competition

RELATED: The Stanley Cup officially has the Blues’ names on it!