ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox’s creepy, mysterious side will take center stage this October with the return of its wildly popular Ghost Tours.

Guests will hear about the things that go “bump in the night” after the stage lights go dim.

“The Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours will explore the untold history of the many ghost sightings and unexplained occurrences reported at the Fabulous Fox during its 88-year history,” the Fox website stated.

The tour will feature Fox staff members sharing bone-chilling tales and first-hand accounts from investigations done by paranormal researchers.

Tours are an hour long and will be offered the evenings of Monday, Oct. 1st, 8th and 15th. Tickets are $40 each and include taxes, fees and parking. Click here to buy tickets and learn more.

In addition to the ghost tour, Tarot Card readings will be available throughout the evening and the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society will offer seances each night. Tarot readings and séance tickets are $20 each and will be available in the lobby on the night of each tour.

