Books N Bros hosting free food, mask and book distribution in Ferguson Tuesday

FERGUSON, Mo. — Books N Bros has teamed up with the Ferguson Youth Initiative (FYI) to host a free food, book and mask giveaway on Tuesday.

The "A Lit Community Food Distribution" event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at FYI's location on 106 Church St. in Ferguson, while supplies last.

FYI is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth in the Ferguson community by engaging them and encouraging them to be active members of the community, according to the organization's website.

Books N Bros is a subscription box reading service that caters to African American boys, created by Sidney Keys of Hazelwood when he was just 10 years old. Now 14, he and his mother continue to use the club to advocate for African American literacy.

"In positive news, we are hosting a LIT Food Drive THIS Tuesday!" Books N Bros said on Facebook Sunday. "Tell a friend to tell a friend! We want to make sure no food goes to waste!"

No registration is required for the event.

