BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – A Bowling Green High School senior was killed in an accident Friday night.

Kaleo Dade, 18, was driving on Route E when he hit a deer that caused him to drive off the road and hit an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kyle Horner, 17, was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. He suffered serious injuries. He is currently at a hospital in critical conditon, according to Bowling Green High School.

The school will be holding a balloon release on the football field at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The school will also be open from 6 – 8 p.m. with counselors available for students in need of support.

Bowling Green is about an hour and 30 minutes northwest of St. Louis.