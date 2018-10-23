ST. LOUIS – A young boy received his wish of being a firefighter for a day.

Auggie Powers is fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia and his wish of being a firefighter was granted on Tuesday.

Powers is also this year’s ‘Boy of the Year’ for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

He got to ride in a firetruck and have lunch with the chief.

Auggie’s battle hits home for the firefighter who set this up.

“My father in law was diagnosed with leukemia, went through a battle with leukemia for 10 years, and finally, he did lose his battle but it kind of gave me the inspiration to help out with the leukemia society, in addition to the new research coming out on firefighters and the increased risks that they have of all kinds of cancers including leukemia and lymphoma," Nicholas Risch, Assistant Fire Chief of Washington Fire Department said.

Family and friends of Auggie's are raising money for his battle against cancer, click here to donate.

