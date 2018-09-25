FREEBURG, Ill. — A boy died Tuesday night after he was struck by a 16-year-old driver while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the boy was hit near the intersection of North State and Main Streets in Freeburg. At around 7 p.m., police confirmed he died.

Police said the driver — a 16-year-old boy — did stop, but they said it was still too early in the investigation to determine how it happened. He is cooperating with the investigation.

