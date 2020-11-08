11-year-old dies from injuries after car crashed into house on Friday

An 18-year-old man also died in the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy has died from his injuries in a car crash from Aug. 7.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 11-year-old Emmanuel Thomas-Barnett of Florissant died from his injuries on Monday.

The accident happened last Friday when a car with three people in it struck a house in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive.

An 18-year-old man died from his injuries on Aug. 7 and the woman who was driving has since been released from the hospital.

Police said two people were inside the residence at the time of the accident and neither of them were injured.

The car was traveling southwest in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive and left the road and hit the residence in the area of its garage, police said. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor, according to police.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.