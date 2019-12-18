FERGUSON, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy who was pulled from a Ferguson pool Tuesday afternoon has died.

According to the Ferguson Police Department, the boy died Wednesday morning at the children’s hospital where he was receiving medical care.

‘We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one, you all are in our thoughts and prayers,’ A spokesperson from the Ferguson Police Department said.

Two police offices pulled the boy from the pool at January-Wabash Park on Tuesday. The boy was there with family members when he ended up in the locked, gated pool area and fell into the water.

The pool had been drained but filled back in with rain and snow. The water was 7 feet deep, police said. The boy was underneath the water.

Police said the boy was in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes.

