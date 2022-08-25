Toddler killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Florissant

Firefighters found the boy unconscious inside the burning home and rushed him out. He was in critical condition but died at the hospital later in the day.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A toddler died Wednesday after suffering serious injuries in a house fire in Florissant Wednesday morning.

Florissant Valley Fire Chief Jason Hoevelmann said the fire was at a home on the 700 block of Loekes. He said the boy, who was 2 or 3 years old, was one of five family members in the home at the time of the fire. He died at the hospital.

Hoevelmann said the Florissant Valley Fire Department was called to the home at around 11:15 Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they were told by dispatchers that there were still people stuck inside the home.

He said firefighters immediately deployed a hose and started spraying the fire while other firefighters searched the home. They found the boy unconscious inside and rushed him out of the home. He was in critical condition but died at the hospital later in the day.

The other four members of the family were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hoevelmann said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday. The home has been deemed uninhabitable by the city.

