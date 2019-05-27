JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy took his hard-earned money and gave it to a good cause this Memorial Day weekend.

Garrett Sommerer of Jefferson City decided he wanted to do something after seeing the damage done to his community. So, on Friday, he made five gallons of lemonade and set up shop at the corner in his neighborhood.

One day later, he had $320.

On Monday, Garrett made a trip to one of the Red Cross shelters to deliver his donation in the form of an oversized check.

When asked what the secret ingredient for his lemonade was, his said it was love.

Way to go Garrett!

If you want to give to the Red Cross effort in Jefferson City, you can visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

