Firefighters try to identify child found wandering streets in diaper in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters at the St. Louis Fire Department's Engine House No. 4 are trying to identify a child who was dropped off after he was found wandering the streets in a diaper Thursday afternoon.

The fire department tweeted a photo of the boy Thursday evening saying he was found roaming the streets near the engine house on South Compton in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

"This small child was found roaming the streets in just a diaper a short time ago!" the tweet read.

The fire department said anyone with information is asked to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The police department's non-emergency phone number is 314-231-1212.