Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis cancels traditional summer camping operations

Families can still use Boy Scouts facilities for self-guided camping tours

ST. LOUIS — The Boy Scouts Of Greater St. Louis announced Tuesday that it is canceling traditional camp activities this summer due to the coronavirus.

Instead, it will be opening its facilities to allow for families to take part in self-guiding camping and day trips. Reservations will be limited to ensure social distancing and will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We will continue to collaborate with state and local health officials to determine the most appropriate facilities and related procedures to be followed," the Boy Scouts said.

Virtual and home-based scouting programs, activities and training courses will continue to be available through August. Council Service Centers and Scout Shops have a tentative reopening date of June 1. Visitors to the facilities must maintain social distancing and will likely need to wear masks.

Those who already paid fees for canceled activities can choose to receive a refund or to move any currently paid fees to summer 2021, at the 2020 fee. More details would be released Friday, the Boy Scouts said.

It said it would soon be releasing details about the possible resumption of troop activities and meetings.

"We appreciate your continued understanding, patience and support as we navigate this situation with health and safety as our primary objective," said Ronald Green, executive and CEO of the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis executive, in a letter to members.

"Courteous and kind are two points of the Scout Law and our families have exemplified both in true Scout fashion. Thank you for your commitment to a safe and quality Scouting program for the youth of our Council."

For updates, check the Boy Scout's website and Facebook.