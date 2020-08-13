Young boy shot in the hand in north St. Louis

Police didn't give an exact age for the boy but said he younger than 10 years old. Preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental

ST. LOUIS — A young boy was shot in the hand Thursday morning in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue. A boy was found with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The department didn't give an exact age for the boy but said he was less than 10 years old. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental, police said. An investigation is underway.

The boy is the 98th child shot in the city this year, according to police reports.