ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The 1-year-old boy shot and injured Monday is back home safe Tuesday after police said he was taken just hours after being released from the hospital.

St. Louis County police said they believe the boy was taken by his father at around 6 p.m., just after being released from the hospital. Police said the boy was taken from the same house where he was shot Monday night.

At around 9:45, the boy was returned home safe.

When asked if this was a kidnapping, police spokesman Ben Granda said it fell in a gray area.

5 On Your Side talked to the grandfather of the boy earlier in the day Tuesday. He said his grandson had surgery Monday night. The boy was released from the hospital with his mother by his side Tuesday evening.

