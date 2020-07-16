5-year-old boy who was shot and lost his parents surprised by police officer

Kavar’ie was involved in a family tragedy several weeks ago, according to the St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young boy who was recently shot received a surprise from a St. Louis County police officer.

Kavar’ie, 5, was involved in a family tragedy several weeks ago, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

He lost his mother and his father and was shot during the incident.

One of the St. Louis County police officers who sat with Kavar’ie during his recovery was so moved by his warrior spirit, he wanted to do something for the family.

Police said the special response unit spearheaded a toy drive/fundraiser for the family and got to drop off the toys and supplies this week.

5 year old Kavar'ie survived a family tragedy a few weeks ago. Our SRU team was inspired by his spirit & wanted to do something for him. Yesterday, they delivered toys & supplies to Kavar'ie & his grandmother who now cares for him. Stay strong, buddy! https://t.co/Z8ySncfxlW pic.twitter.com/5qXp47ktVJ — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 15, 2020