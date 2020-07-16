x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

5-year-old boy who was shot and lost his parents surprised by police officer

Kavar’ie was involved in a family tragedy several weeks ago, according to the St. Louis County Police Department
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young boy who was recently shot received a surprise from a St. Louis County police officer.

Kavar’ie, 5, was involved in a family tragedy several weeks ago, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

He lost his mother and his father and was shot during the incident.

One of the St. Louis County police officers who sat with Kavar’ie during his recovery was so moved by his warrior spirit, he wanted to do something for the family.  

Police said the special response unit spearheaded a toy drive/fundraiser for the family and got to drop off the toys and supplies this week.

Watch the surprise below

OTHER STORIES

'The community is here for him' | Paramedic paralyzed after car crashes into Jefferson County ambulance

Racism and protests through the eyes of children

Kitten found safe after 91-mile ride under hood of car