FREEBURG, Ill. — A boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the boy was hit near the intersection of North State and Main Streets in Freeburg.

Police said the driver did stop, but they said it was still too early in the investigation to determine how it happened.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK