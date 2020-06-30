Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis hosting free virtual summer camp

The Boys and Girls Club is bringing summer camp straight to your home

ST. LOUIS — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis isn't letting the coronavirus cancel summer activities this year. Instead, it's bringing summer camp straight to your home.

The SAFE (STEM, Arts, Fitness and Education) Summer Camp program is holding free virtual sessions from July 6-Aug. 14. It features a variety of 1-hour classes on Zoom from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kids ages 6-18 can participate in interactive programs and activities and keep in touch with Boys and Girls Club friends and staff without leaving their homes.

Offered programs include STEM, acting, making music, culinary arts, visual arts, tutoring, learning activities, triple play: daily challenges and mentoring.

For more information on the classes and how to sign up, visit the Boys and Girls Club's website.

The organization has been offering virtual learning programs since late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.