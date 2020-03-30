ST. LOUIS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is launching "distance-based virtual programming and interactive learning," according to a news release.

The programs are open to club members of all ages and there will also be some content geared toward parents.

Club members will see familiar faces, as the virtual programs will feature staff members from various locations.

The programming will be shared on the club's social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. One lesson will be shown at 3 p.m. and another will be shown at 3:30 p.m. every day.

Staff members will also be available to answer questions and respond to comments, the release said.

BGCSTL is also working on setting up virtual mentoring sessions.

