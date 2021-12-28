x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Boys grazed by bullet in Cahokia Heights home

Police believe the shooting was accidental.

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Two boys are recovering after they were grazed by a bullet during a sleepover at a home early Tuesday morning.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and the shooter was "messing around" with a gun.

The boys, 10 and 13, are expected to be OK. They each were grazed on the head.

One boy was in a bathroom when a bullet bounced off a sink. The other boy was in a bedroom.

Two other boys and several adults were at home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

"This is not a good neighborhood," an aunt of the boys who was hosting the sleepover said. "We hear gunshots a lot of the time."

Her nephews were not injured.

"I would have never thought that this would have happened in my house," she said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on the 700 block of St. Norbert in Cahokia Heights.

Police are investigating who fired the shot or shots and if they intend to pursue charges.

Related Articles

In Other News

Boys recovering after they were grazed by bullets at a sleepover