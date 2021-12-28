Boys grazed by bullet in Cahokia Heights home

Police believe the shooting was accidental.

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Two boys are recovering after they were grazed by a bullet during a sleepover at a home early Tuesday morning.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and the shooter was "messing around" with a gun.

The boys, 10 and 13, are expected to be OK. They each were grazed on the head.

One boy was in a bathroom when a bullet bounced off a sink. The other boy was in a bedroom.

Two other boys and several adults were at home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

"This is not a good neighborhood," an aunt of the boys who was hosting the sleepover said. "We hear gunshots a lot of the time."

Her nephews were not injured.

"I would have never thought that this would have happened in my house," she said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on the 700 block of St. Norbert in Cahokia Heights.