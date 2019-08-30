LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Brandon Theesfeld has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kirkwood-native Ally Kostial.

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of Kostial, who was a student at the University of Mississippi.

The indictment accuses Theesfeld of kidnapping Kostial and then later shooting and killing Kostial. Her body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 minutes from her university's campus in Oxford, Mississippi.

