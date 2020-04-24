Brass band takes to the streets to lift St. Louis' spirits

"It never gets old to see people enjoy what I enjoy" The Red and Black Brass Band loves bringing positive energy to neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS — A group of musicians are keeping filling St. Louis neighborhoods with entertainment and joy to families stuck in the house during the stay-at-home order.

"[It] never gets old to see people enjoy what I enjoy," Dominique Burton, who plays the Trombone in the Red and Black Brass Band said.

The band is made up of seven people who all met through music.

Burton fell in love with music in middle school. Now he is a music instructor at Sumner High School. The band was scheduled to play during Mardi Gras but had to pull out last minute due to illness. But when St. Louis shutdown due to the coronavirus, Burton's roommate, Benjamin Kosberg, had a great idea.

"Kosberg just came in and said do you want to go play?" Burton said.

Not thinking anything of it, the band played a few songs in South City where most of them live.

"Next thing we know we went viral and it was amazing," Burton said.

Kosberg is the man blowing into the tuba. He's like the rest of the group, finding joy while he's out of work.

"It's been kind of difficult," the carpenter said. "Normally I have work lined up but all that kind of went away."

But to pickup spirits, the band decided to play a positive note.

"People are out on their balconies or opening windows," the tuba player said. "It's definitely been some of the most heartfelt experiences."

People looking for good talent have already reached out to the band for future shows.

The band always enjoys a good tip for their musical talents. Most of the people in the band are teachers or entertainers who have been out of work.