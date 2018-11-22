O'FALLON, Il - For the fourth year in a row, the owner of the Brass Rail Steakhouse donated and delivered more than 10,000 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

Scott Ellinger and volunteers worked to feed more than 10,000 families within a 60-mile radius of his restaurant.

"Were going to start the 12's to 2's in about 15 minutes so we want to get everybody stocked and we wanna get this thing emptied," Ellinger said directing volunteers.

With military style precision, this day of giving back came with a lot of planning.

"This is the ant farm, people come, they wait in line, they pick up a bag and a map quest and then they go through the que and depending on how many people there packing for they'll pick up different numbers of containers and then head out back so you get to see that." said Ellinger.

To prepare the nearly four tons of food, Ellinger and his team started cooking the Sunday before Thanksgiving and worked around-the-clock through Thanksgiving evening.

"These people have become my family, the volunteers, the people in the community and we are just going to try and feed as many as we can."

But not all who contributed were present. Ellinger says donations from all over the country have been pouring into his business, making this day possible.

The Brass Rail is located at 4601 State Highway K, O'Fallon, Missouri.

