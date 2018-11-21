BRENTWOOD, Mo - St. Louis County Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Brentwood.

Police say while Brentwood officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Drury Inn, a male in the vehicle got out of the car and started running towards a wooded area. There was also a female in the car at the time.

Once the suspect reached the wooded area officers say say he fired at least one gunshot towards them. Neither officer returned fire at the time.

The foot chase continued into a creek near the Drury Inn, where the suspect started firing at officers again. At this point police returned fire and struck the suspect.

Two police officers from the Richmond Heights Police Department shot their weapons. One is 49 years old with 22 years of service with the department, and the other officer is 47 years old with five years of service on the department. One officer with the Brentwood Police Department shot his weapon as well. He is 35 years old with 12 years of experience on the department.

The 24-year-old suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Both the Brentwood and Richmond Heights police departments responded to the incident.

The area around the Drury Inn is still being described as an active crime scene and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

