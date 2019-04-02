ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An overnight fire that left a family of seven homeless is being investigated as suspicious.

The homeowner believes another family member intentionally started the fire.

Family members said they were at a Super Bowl party Sunday night and came home to find their north St. Louis County house on fire. One of them opened the front door and was hit with a wall of smoke, heat and flames.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 11600 block of Las Ladera, but it was too late to save the home. The inside was destroyed.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the basement and one of the bedrooms on the first floor.

Three animals were inside. Firefighters said they have not found the pets in the home, so they must have made it out, but they are still missing.

Family members at the scene said seven relatives lived in the home, including five adults and two children ages 3 and 5. The family members said the home was owned by the mother of the family who died in December.

They said the fire destroyed more than just their home.

"I just lost my mama and all of her... our memories were in there. It's just like, we don't have anything now," said Charlesette Davis, who now owns the home.

Crime scene tape surrounded the home near Eagle Springs Golf Course early Monday morning. Officials confirmed the St. Louis County bomb and arson investigators believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

Family members believe one of their relatives intentionally started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information. Reporter Rhyan Henson is on the scene giving live updates all morning on #TISL. Click here to watch live.