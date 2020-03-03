OVERLAND, Mo. — The Breckenridge Hills Police Department introduced the newest member of the team, K9 officer Ace.
Ace is a 5-month-old Malinois.
He began his training on Monday and will continue training for the next several weeks. The department said he’ll be out patrolling the streets this summer.
Officer Jason Maskey will be his handler and is also participating in training with Ace.
