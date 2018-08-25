CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. — A man from Breese who had been missing for the past seven years has been declared dead.

A court order was issued July 24 in Clinton County Circuit Court declaring Vincent Wesselmann deceased.

Wesselmann was last seen walking along North First Street in front of the Breese Grain Company in April 2011.

After his disappearance, police conducted an exhaustive search and even drained a pond in hopes of locating him. There was no indication of foul play.

Clinton County Crimestoppers also issued a reward of $10,000.00 in 2015 with hopes of finding Wesselmann.

