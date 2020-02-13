JEFFERSON COUNTY, Missouri — An organization that helps feed about 1400 kids in Jefferson and St. Francois County is looking for help to stock its shelves.

The mission of Brenden's Friday Backpacks is to send children home with enough food to last them through the weekend.

Currently, the nonprofit has very little food in their pantry. The director posted a photo on its Facebook page, showing bare shelves.

"Right now, we need breakfast and snacks," said Vicky Tamboli, the director of Brenden's Friday Backpacks. "People tend to donate more over the holidays. Hunger doesn’t take a break after the holidays."

Tamboli said some of the students they get shuffled to different homes and living situations.

"Some have food insecurities because they might not know where they’re going to live," Tamboli said. "They don’t know where their next meal is going to come from."

Tamboli said people can bring donations to participating schools and sites. They also donate money online or purchase through an Amazon wish list.

For more information on how to help, click here.

