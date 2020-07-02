RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Heads up if you travel in the Richmond Heights, Brentwood area!

The signals at the intersections of Brentwood Boulevard and I-64 and Brentwood Boulevard and Antler are not functioning, the Richmond Heights Police Department said.

This is right near the Saint Louis Galleria and several other businesses.

Ameren said the earliest the signals could be repaired is 11 a.m.

The police department said it recommends avoiding the intersections if possible.

