BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Some small business owners in Brentwood are worried the rain will cost them money this weekend and not because we may be less motivated to go shopping.

They said when it rains, even when it only drizzles, their power goes out.

"It's terrifying,” Lindsay Liebherr said. “We're always wondering, 'Is it going to happen today?'"

Liebherr runs The White Rabbit antique shop with her mom. They’re celebrating 10 years in their space on Manchester Road, and she said this is the first summer she’s noticed the problem.

She said they've had to close four days this summer because of power outages.

"It's usually just like sprinkling and the power goes out. It's really strange, it's never happened like this before,” said Liebherr.

Liebherr estimates her business has lost about $5,000 in revenue because of the outages.

“It's just really hard,” she said.

Alderman Tom Kramer said many of his constituents are dealing with the outages, and he met with Ameren engineers to find out why it's happening.

He said the blame falls on exposed lines at Ameren’s Rock Hill substation that often get hit by trees and can't always handle the demand.

"When there's a widespread storm, and there are a lot of widespread equipment failures, they can't borrow power from the same places they normally do,” Kramer said.

Ameren told 5 On Your Side they've improved smart grid technology at the substation and trimmed trees in the area, but Kramer says the big fix will likely come next year.

"They tell us right off the bat there's going to be a $2 million investment that's gonna come just for that line sequence,” he said.

Kramer said an additional $6 million will be dispersed through St. Louis County.

That's welcome news for Liebherr.

“I just want it to stop happening,” she said.

She said while she waits for a permanent fix, she's crossing her fingers she'll be able to stay open through this weekend's rain.

"Saturday would be the worst day to have the power go out,” she said.

